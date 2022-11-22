Railway workers to stage a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January

Railway workers are to stage a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has announced.

More than 40,000 members of the RMT union across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7. There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2, meaning the RMT will be taking industrial action for four weeks.

A statement from the union said: “Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that the government is directly interfering with our attempts to reach a settlement. “The union suspended previous strike action in good faith to allow for intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute. “Yet Network Rail have failed to make an improved offer on jobs, pay and conditions for our members during the last two weeks of talks. “At the same time Rail Delivery Group, representing the train operating companies, have also broken a promise to make a meaningful offer on pay and conditions and even cancelled negotiations that were due to take place yesterday.”

Mick Lynch (centre) takes part in the People's Assembly Britain is Broken national demonstration in central London in November. Credit: PA

The strikes mean passengers will likely face disruption while travelling to events such as those being put on by comedian Peter Kay in London on December 16 and 17.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the latest round of strikes show how important his members are to "the running of this country". “We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of government is presiding over these talks," he said. “The employers are in disarray and saying different things to different people, sometimes at the same time. “This whole process has become a farce that only the new secretary of state can resolve. When I meet him later this week, I will deliver that message. “In the meantime, our message to the public is, we are sorry to inconvenience you, but we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during this latest phase of action. “We call upon all trades unionists in Britain to take a stand and fight for better pay and conditions in their respective industries. “And we will seek to co-ordinate strike action and demonstrations where we can."

Railway workers join civil servants, nurses, university staff and potentially teachers in a wave of planned industrial action over pay and working conditions. It comes after the RMT said train operators and Network Rail had promised to make proposals following “intensive talks” which ended last week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know