Sir Keir Starmer to warn businesses ‘days of low pay and cheap labour must end’

Sir Keir Starmer is to warn business leaders that the days of “low pay and cheap labour” must end as he tells them to train up UK workers to wean Britain off its “immigration dependency”.

Addressing the Confederation of British Industry conference on Tuesday, the Labour leader is to set out plans to “start investing more in training up workers who are already here”.

Sir Keir will say Labour expects to keep a points-based immigration system, accepting the need for skilled foreign workers and promising a "pragmatic" approach to the shortage of workers in some sectors.

“We will expect you to bring forward a clear plan for higher skills and more training, for better pay and conditions, for investment in new technology,” he is expected to tell business leaders gathered in Birmingham. “But our common goal must be to help the British economy off its immigration dependency. To start investing more in training up workers who are already here. “Migration is part of our national story – always has been, always will be. And the Labour Party will never diminish the contribution it makes to the economy, to public services, to your businesses and our communities. “But let me tell you – the days when low pay and cheap labour are part of the British way on growth must end.”

Sir Keir will set out Labour’s plans for reform, which include:

Ensuring all employers able to sponsor visas are meeting decent standards of pay and conditions

Speed up visa delays to avoid labour shortages damaging the economy

Introduce training and plans for improving pay and conditions for roles that require international recruitment

Reform the migration advisory committee that reports to the Government so it better projects future trends

The Labour leader will warn that businesses cannot be “more comfortable hiring people to work in low paid, insecure, sometimes exploitative contracts” rather than investing in new technology to boost productivity. Sir Keir’s speech comes as Rishi Sunak moved to deny plans ministers could look to realign Britain with EU laws. Some Conservative MPs have been angered by suggestions the government was weighing up a Swiss-style relationship with Brussels. But the PM told the CBI conference on Monday that the UK “will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws”. Sir Keir is understood to be sticking to his opposition of rejoining the EU’s single market.

