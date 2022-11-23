One person has been killed and at least 14 injured after two explosions near bus stops in Jerusalem.

Two blasts went off near bus stops in the city on Wednesday, in what Israeli police say could be a suspected “combined terror attack,” CNN reports.The first explosion happened close to a bus stop on the edge of the city, where commuters usually crowd waiting for buses.

The second went off in Ramot, a settlement in the city's north.

Police said one person died from their wounds and four people were seriously wounded in the blasts.

Police, who were searching for the suspected attackers, said their initial findings showed that explosive devices were placed at the two sites.

The twin blasts occurred amid the buzz of rush hour traffic and police closed part of a main road leading out of the city, where the fist explosion went off.

Video from shortly after the first blast showed debris strewn along the sidewalk as the wail of ambulances blared.

A bus in Ramot was pocked with what looked like shrapnel marks. “It was a crazy explosion. There is damage everywhere here,” Yosef Haim Gabay, a medic who was at the scene when the first blast occurred, told Israeli Army Radio.

