easyJet launches recruitment campaign for over-45s

Airline easyJet has launched a recruitment drive aimed at people over the age of 45 to join their cabin crews.

Parents whose children have left the family home or have started their own careers and anyone looking for a new career later in life are among those being encouraged to apply.

The airline said it has seen a 27% increase in cabin crew over the age of 45 in the last four years, including a 30% increase in people over 60 in the last year.

The new campaign follows research by easyJet which suggested most over-45s would like to take on a new challenge once their children have left home.

The recruitment drive has been launched with a series of adverts featuring real-life cabin crew who have joined easyJet in the past year.

Michael Brown, director of cabin services for easyJet, said: “Our people are at the heart of everything we do and it’s the warm welcome and fantastic customer service that our cabin crew are famous for.”