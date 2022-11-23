Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting in Virginia

Several people were killed and others were injured in a shooting in the US at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, police have said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:15pm local time on Tuesday night and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake Officer Leo Kosinski said. Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside to tend to victims.

Mr Kosinski told journalists that "less than 10" people were dead but declined to give the exact number when pressed.

Police respond to the scene of the fatal shooting. Credit: WAVY-TV 10 via AP

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said that five patients from the Walmart are being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

It remains unclear whether the shooter, who has not been identified, died of self-inflicted injuries.

In a statement published on Wednesday, Walmart said it was "shocked" at the incident at its Chesapeake store, adding that it was working closely with the authorities.

The Virginia shooting comes just three days after a person opened fire at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and injuring 17 others.

Tuesday’s shooting also brought back memories of another shooting at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people.

