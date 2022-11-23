Musician and Game of Thrones actor Wilko Johnson dies aged 75

Musician and Game of Thrones actor Wilko Johnson has died aged 75.

In 2012, Johnson - a former member of British blues-rock band Dr Feelgood - was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was told it was terminal.

He went on a farewell tour and recorded a 'final' album with The Who's Roger Daltrey, but in 2014, after having surgery to remove a tumour, he discovered he was cancer-free.

On Wednesday, a statement shared on Johnson's official Facebook page said: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so, on behalf of Wilko’s family and the band, with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died.

"He passed away at home on Monday evening, 21st November 2022.

“Thank you for respecting Wilko’s family’s privacy at this very sad time, and thank you all for having been such a tremendous support throughout Wilko’s incredible life. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

Wilko Johnson and Roger Daltrey performing in 2014. Credit: PA

The singer-songwriter and guitarist was a member of Dr Feelgood in the 1970s and also had a successful career with his group The Wilko Johnson Band.

In 2014, his album with Roger Daltrey, named Going Back Home, went to number three in the UK charts.

Johnson also appeared in TV hit Game Of Thrones as the mute Lannister executioner Ser Ilyn Payne.

Born on Canvey Island in Essex in 1947, he recalled in his autobiography he had a tough childhood and at aged 16, he was elated to come home from school one day to find his dad had died.

In the book, he also said he found joy in literature but, after realising he was never going to cut it as a poet, he discovered music.

He graduated from Newcastle University before travelling around India, then returned to Essex to work as an English teacher.

Not long after, he formed Dr Feelgood, hugely influential pub-rock pioneers who paved the way for punk.