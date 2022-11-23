Supreme Court rules Scotland cannot hold second independence referendum

The UK's highest court has ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot hold a second independence referendum without Westminster's consent.

A panel of five justices delivered the decision on Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court heard the case during a two-day session last month.

Lord Reed said he was pleased the court had been able to give a judgment more quickly than expected, as it was unanimous.

“The Scottish parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence,” Mr Reed said.

It means the Scottish government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, will not be able to clear the Bill for passage through the Scottish Parliament.

UK Supreme Court president Lord Reed said the Lord Advocate had argued the Bill did not relate to reserved matters as the referendum would not automatically bring about the end of the union. He said the court did not agree with this interpretation, saying a referendum would have “practical” as well as legal effects.

The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.

As ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand notes, Wednesday's decision means Ms Sturgeon will likely now try to use a general election as a mandate for independence from the Scottish people.

In response to the judgement, Ms Sturgeon said that, while she respects the decision, judges do not make the law and only interpret it.

"Today’s ruling blocks one route to Scotland’s voice being heard on independence - but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced," she tweeted, saying she will make a statement at 11:30am.

She went on to say that “Scottish democracy will not be denied”.

Recent opinion polls indicate Scotland is virtually split down the middle on the question of independence. The last vote on independence took place in 2014, with 55% of voters opting to stay in the union

The UK government, which is opposed to a second vote on independence, said it is “obvious” the Bill relates a matter reserved to Westminster. Its legal representative, Sir James Eadie KC, also argued the Bill was at too early a stage for the court to issue a ruling on.

Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said the court’s decision should be respected – and insisted Labour could offer the change needed by the people of Scotland. “The UK Supreme Court has made their decision and we should respect that and thank them for their work,” he said.

