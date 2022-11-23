Welsh FA Chief Executive slams FIFA for not delivering 'inclusive' World Cup

Play Brightcove video

'We were told this was going to be a really inclusive, welcoming, warm World Cup - that's not what I've seen, I have to say'

The Chief Executive of the Welsh Football Association (FA) has hit out at FIFA for failing to live up to its promises of a "really inclusive, welcoming, warm World Cup".

Noel Mooney's comments come after several incidents which have seen fans attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar asked to remove items that promote support for the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

Wales fans, who attended their first group-stage fixture against USA on Monday, were told they could not wear rainbow bucket hats.

Those who did not comply with the order from Qatari authorities were informed they would not be allowed entry into the Ahmed Bin Ali stadium.

Mr Mooney told ITV News that particular incident was "appalling".

He added that the Welsh FA were waiting for "written clarification" that fans could "wear what they wish" for Friday's match against Iran.