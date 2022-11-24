Restrictions on liquids and laptops in hand luggage could be removed in the near future due to the rollout of new 3D scanners.

Since November 2006, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have been restricted to clear plastic bags holding no more than 100ml, which must be shown to security staff.

But ITV News understands the government is now considering the future of screening liquids at airports.

There are a number of trials already in progress at UK airports that are testing technology that allows electronics and liquids to be left in cabin bags during the screening process.

Heathrow’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, told The Times: “We are slowly rolling them out.

“We have just started the expansion of the security area in Terminal 3 which will have more CT scanners and have a deadline of mid-2024 from the [Department for Transport].

“By then the normal passenger experience will be that liquids stay in bags.”

Boris Johnson previously vowed to ‘ streamline those trips with the rollout of this ground-breaking technology’ Credit: Toby Melville/PA

Boris Johnson announced plans while prime minister in 2019 for all major UK airports to introduce new 3D cabin baggage screening equipment.

Government officials said at the time that once in place, the 100ml liquid limit may no longer apply.

An initial deadline requiring all major UK airports to have the technology was set at 1 December, 2022.

However, that deadline was affected by the pandemic denting global passenger numbers.

