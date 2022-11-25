World Cup 2022: England set to take on USA in bid to reach final 16

England is hoping to make history as they strive to beat the USA in the World Cup for the very first time.

A win for the Three Lions would secure their place in the final 16 of the tournament following tonight's clash at Qatar's Al Bayt Stadium.

It would guarantee a place in the knockout stages regardless of Tuesday's match against Wales, who suffered an upsetting defeat against Iran on Friday.

To supporters' relief, captain Harry Kane has shaken off an ankle injury sustained in England's 6-2 victory against Iran on Monday.

Hearts were in mouths when the Tottenham forward went down clutching his right foot after a heavy challenge early in the second half.

Harry Kane is ready for Friday's game and appears to have shaken off an ankle injury. Credit: PA

Kane continued until the 75th minute before being replaced by Callum Wilson and leaving the stadium, with light bandaging on his foot.

England manager Gareth Southgate downplayed the issue and allayed concerns, only for it to emerge the following day he needed a scan, but the 2018 Golden Boot winner appears to have recovered.

Asked if Kane would be in the team for tonight's match, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "Harry's good."

He added: "He came through training no problems so yes, it would be a brave decision to leave him out of the starting team.”

Southgate will also have to decide whether to send on Kyle Walker, having recovered from a groin injury in October.

Despite the positive mindset after coasting past Iran with ease, England will be all too aware they have faced the USA twice in previous tournaments and are still without a win.

The USA is expected to put up a fight following its 1-1 draw against wales. Credit: PA

A 1-0 defeat in 1950 against amateur Americans still ranks as one of the biggest World Cup upsets of all time, and the two nations also drew 1-1 in their opening of the 2010 tournament.

Southgate wants his players to make history by changing that record and claimed England often speak about their achievements without any real results to back it up.

“Have we ever beaten the States in a major tournament? No, I didn’t think so,” he said.

“We have to try and make history, number one. We are good at that, we are good at talking highly of ourselves as a nation on the basis of very little evidence.

Gareth Southgate dismissed concerns over Harry Kane's ankle injury. Credit: PA

“So what we’ve got to do is perform on the field and we know that we’ll play a highly motivated team but we’ve got huge respect for our opponent.”

Gregg Berhalter’s young side boast some talented players, with the Premier League providing the home for key men like Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and captain Tyler Adams.

Having been held to a 1-1 draw by Wales on Monday, the US are desperate to secure another memorable result against England.

When and how to watch England v USA

Tonight's match will be played on ITV1, with pre-match coverage starting at 6.05pm before kick-off at 7pm.

Supporters can also catch the game live on the ITV Hub and on the ITVX app.

Southgate has said he is "worried" that England could be treated unfairly by referees after being singled out at a pre-World Cup meeting of officials.

England were penalised following John Stones’ shirt pull against Iran, while appeals for an arguably stronger foul on Harry Maguire were dismissed.

The Three Lions were denied what looked like a clear spot-kick when Maguire was grabbed by Rouzbeh Cheshmi early on.

The video assistant referee (VAR) decided not to intervene but later alerted the referee to a tug on a shirt in the England box which resulted in Iran striker Mehdi Taremi scoring a last-gasp penalty, while a similar offence resulted in a spot-kick in Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Attention will be on referee Jesus Valenzuela and Venezuelan compatriot Juan Soto in the VAR booth.