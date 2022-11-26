Idris Elba seen in character for upcoming 'Luther' film for the first time

Fans have been offered a first glimpse at the upcoming Luther movie ahead of its release next year.

Idris Elba has portrayed the character of DCI John Luther in the BBC crime thriller series since its launch in 2010. The film, of the same name, was first announced by Netflix in 2021.

In the first of two newly-released first-look images, DCI Luther can be seen grimacing as he walks across a mountainous snow-covered landscape in his signature tweed coat. In the second, the detective appears to be in an underground tunnel.

Elba seen in the second promotional image issued. Credit: PA

The film, which is set to be released on Netflix in March next year, will see Elba reprise his role as the eponymous character, as Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis join the cast. Dermot Crowley is also set to return as detective Martin Schenk.

Speaking to Empire magazine ahead of the films release, Elba said, “We break out of the gritty streets of London, we take it outside of that a little bit.

“That’s great. It feels like now we’re entering a different life of the Luther experience.”

He also serves as a producer on the film, which has been written by Neil Cross and directed by Jamie Payne.

