Seann Walsh has become the latest contestant to leave I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The 36-year-old comedian was the seventh celebrity eliminated from the reality show on Friday night as Matt Hancock makes it to the final four along with Mike Tindall, Jill Scott and Owen Warner.

He told hosts Ant and Dec that the former health secretary is a “lovely guy” and “he’s still in there for a reason”.

“No one was expecting Matt Hancock to be there,” he added.

Walsh and Hancock entered the Australian jungle together, as undercover moles after the other celebrities had arrived. They then had to undertake a series of missions in secret before revealing they were the moles to the other campmates, earning them treats.

“We all listened to each other in there,” Walsh said on Friday when he was eliminated.

“I don’t know if that is common in the jungle…and everyone kind of got their story out and there was so much support and I feel like everyone in there, not just for me, but I think we all accepted one another for who we are today.”

Walsh said he wanted former England player Scott to win the whole show.

Hancock has had the Tory whip removed as a result of his decision to enter the jungle. Credit: PA

But 44-year-old Hancock has now seen off celebrities like Culture Club singer Boy George, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver in the Australian jungle, as well as ITV News presenter Charlene White.

The MP for West Suffolk has faced criticism from opposition politicians, from within his own party and had the Tory whip removed following his decision to take part.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns at 9.15pm on Saturday on ITV1 and ITV X.