Jill Scott has been crowned the new Queen of the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

During Sunday night’s show the former England footballer, 35, beat Matt Hancock and Owen Warner to be crowned the queen of the jungle for 2022.

Speaking to hosts Anthony Mcpartlin and Declan Donnelly after receiving the news, Scott said: “I just can’t believe it. Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done.

“We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us.”

Former health secretary Matt Hancock left the jungle in third place.

Loose Women star Charlene White was the first to be eliminated from the competition, followed by Scarlette Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Boy George, Babatunde Aleshe, Chris Moyles, Seann Walsh and former England rugby player Tindall, 44.

In the final episode of the 2022 series, the trio had to undertake their final Bushtucker Trials to be in with a chance of winning a starter, main course and dessert of their choice, as well as drinks and treats.

For the first time the celebrities were able to watch one another attempt to complete the challenges, with Scott taking on the first trial, Rat Race.

Jill Scott Credit: The FA/Wonderhatch

Hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly explained the rules of the challenge, with Dec saying: “You will lay in this box and release the stars using only your mouth. Each star you get off the thread is another star won. There are five stars up for grabs, which will each be added to the box one at a time.”

Ant added: “First three stars are each worth a starter for you and your campmates tonight. The fourth is your drink and the fifth is the treat of your choice.”

Warner was up next to take on Bushtucker Bonanza during which he would win main courses for himself and his campmates if he managed to eat a selection of five questionable dishes including a fermented duck egg and a camel’s testicle.

Hancock took on the final trial, Flood Your Face, which saw the MP for West Suffolk have his head in a tank of water, while wearing a snorkel to breathe, for five minutes. Each minute endured secured one star and the chance for Hancock to provide his campmates with desserts of their choosing.

The trial saw Hancock remain in the tank while various critters were added around his face, including eels, yabbies and water spiders.

The trio successfully completed each of their challenges and earned all the available stars.

Each of the campmates were rewarded with their tailor-made three course meals, with Hancock opting for garlic prawns to start, followed by steak and chips with a mozzarella side salad.

For dessert he chose apple pie with salted caramel ice cream and opted for a drink of red wine and blue cheese with crackers as his treat.

Warner, who has been open about struggling with hunger during the competition, chose a calamari starter with a quadruple stack beef burger with cheese and bacon and chips for his main course.

That was followed by a pizza-sized cookie dough dessert along with a treat of American-style pancakes, crispy bacon and maple syrup, with a Coca-Cola to drink.

Scott opted for prawn cocktail to start, followed by a traditional beef Sunday dinner with gravy and Yorkshire pudding, and had a cheese board for dessert.

She also had Coca-Cola for her drink, and chose a flat white coffee and bar of milk chocolate for her treat.

