Matt Hancock has finished third in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former health secretary’s departure from the Australian jungle during the final episode has left Jill Scott and Owen Warner in the running to be crowned the winner of the 2022 series.

Mr Hancock will return to face angry colleagues, constituents and questions about his political future in Westminster.

The West Suffolk MP surpassed the expectations of many by reaching the final but came behind Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in a public vote on Sunday night.

His 18 days in the Australian jungle has seen him suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and criticised by colleagues including Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister said he was “very disappointed” in his colleague’s decision to leave behind his constituents to appear on the reality show more than 10,000 miles away.

Campaigners from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group have also criticised his appearance, for a fee of reportedly as much as £400,000.

With the Conservative whip removed, there are questions over whether the currently Independent MP will be able to run again for Parliament.

Tory MPs have been given until December 5 to decide whether they want to stand again, after which the party may choose a new candidate for his safe seat.

Matt Hancock taking part in an underwater challenges. Credit: ITV

In the final episode of the 2022 series, the trio had to undertake their final Bushtucker Trials to be in with a chance of winning a starter, main course and dessert of their choice, as well as drinks and treats.

For the first time the celebrities were able to watch one another attempt to complete the challenges, with Scott taking on the first trial, Rat Race.

Hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly explained the rules of the challenge, with Dec saying: “You will lay in this box and release the stars using only your mouth. Each star you get off the thread is another star won. There are five stars up for grabs, which will each be added to the box one at a time.”

Ant added: “First three stars are each worth a starter for you and your campmates tonight. The fourth is your drink and the fifth is the treat of your choice.”

Mr Hancock recognised his appearance on the show was “controversial” during an interview with presenters Ant and Dec.

“I know that it was controversial me coming here, I know some people said people in your position shouldn’t put themselves in embarrassing situations,” the MP said.

“But we’re all human and we all put ourselves in it.”

He stressed: “We are normal people.”

Mr Hancock praised his campmates for behaving in a “really grown up way” during “grillings” over his time in office.

