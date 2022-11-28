David Walliams pulls out of charity event due to 'scheduling conflicts'

David Walliams has pulled out of a charity carol concert three days before the event, citing “scheduling conflicts” for the change of plan.

The writer and Britain’s Got Talent judge had been due to attend the Place2Be Concert in London on Thursday this week. He has offered his “apologies and best wishes” to the organisers.

The sudden change of plan follows a tumultuous few weeks for the celebrity who has seen his stardom severely tarnished.

At the start of November a tweet from his account said: “David is delighted to be reading at @Place2Be’s upcoming carol concert.”

But since then Walliams has faced a storm of criticism over derogatory comments he made about contestants while a judge on the ITV show Britain’s Got Talent.

Last week it was revealed that David Walliams' future on the show was in doubt after reports suggested he would be leaving the show.

ITV News approached the charity Place2Be, which helps support children with their mental health, about David Walliams' attendance at their Carol Concert.

They told us: “Due to scheduling conflicts David will not be attending our Carol Concert this week. He sends his apologies and best wishes for the event. We won’t be commenting any further. "Our focus remains on delivering our important work supporting children’s mental health in schools across the UK.”

ITV News has approached David Walliams for comment and are awaiting a response.

