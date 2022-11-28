England and Wales fans gather ahead of climatic final group game

England and Wales fans have gathered in Qatar, with both hoping to beat their UK neighbour and secure a spot in the World Cup knockouts.

Both camps have different feelings towards the game, with England facing almost a guaranteed spot in the next round but Wales needing to secure an against-the-odds victory to even have a chance.

England fan Wayne Bridge told ITV News: "There's a lot of negativity around the England camp but at four points we're basically through unless we lose four or five nil and I just want the England fans to get behind England to be honest, we're in a really good position."

He said he didn't think England would have an easy game but he felt "fine" about his team's prospects.

Wales fan Ian Rush predicted Wales would win 2-1 and said his team should start with star players Bale and Ramsey but bring in younger players as the game goes on.

England vs Wales kicks off at 7pm UK time on Tuesday, with the other group game Iran vs USA happening at the same time.

Wales have not beaten England since May 1984 when the debut-making Mark Hughes sealed a 1-0 win in the British Home Championship. England have won the last six encounters, with their last competitive victory being a last-gasp 2-1 success at Euro 2016.

No team in group B has qualified for the knockouts yet, but England are in first place with four points.

All England needs to do is not lose by more than four goals and they will qualify. Wales has never defeated England by that margin in their 103 games played.

For Wales who only have one point they must win to have a chance to get through.

Even if they do win, Iran vs USA would need to be a draw or they would have to beat England with a four-goal difference.

Whoever from group B goes through they will face either Ecuador, Netherlands or Senegal depending on how Monday's games go - Qatar has been eliminated.

