Meteorologist Laura Tobin visited Sham El Sheik to report on COP27 for ITV's Good Morning Britain. Heres some of the video round up from the event and what she learnt.

What is COP27?

The difference between 1.5C and 3.0C

Laura speaks to the Pakistan Climate Minister about the devastating floods seen this year

We've seen progress but it's too slow

Final bits - what decisions have been made?