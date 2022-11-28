Play Brightcove video

Video and words by Jocelyn Evans, ITV News' Here's The Story

The Gay Times Honours is an evening celebrating LGBT+ community and culture, and recognising the groups and individuals who have contributed to it.

It's something, Gay Times CEO Tag Warner says, that is essential in a media landscape that has increasingly taken aim at members of the LGBT+ community in recent years.

"We need to be able to carry our own voice and have our own stories told by queer people, to queer people," he told me.

"We've seen so many examples, in more traditional media, especially in the last few years, of LGBT communities coming under attack - specifically the trans community.

"So much of that comes from a deep place of misunderstanding, sometimes that ignorance can bear in hatred and attacks on specific parts of the community."

He says it's vital there's a space to "carry our own voice and talk about things in a really nuanced way". In the face of this, Warner says nights that celebrate queer identities are essential.

And it's a chance too for visibility.

"You sometimes look at yourself as a younger version of you and think - how could I have created something that I would have loved?

"I can't imagine what this would have meant to me to be here as a young, queer person.

The theme of Gay Times Honours 2022 was Future Queer - imagining life 50 years from now.

"We have to be honest with ourselves," Warner says. "It's not going to be an upward trajectory all the time".

But, he says, LGBT+ people will be at the forefront of driving a society that focuses less on the binary and celebrates "unconstrained thinking".