Play Brightcove video

Watch as a pitch invader disrupts Portugal's World Cup group-stage fixture with Uruguay

Portugal's World Cup group-stage fixture against Uruguay was disrupted on Monday, in an apparent protest against host nation Qatar's stance on LQBTQ+ rights.

During the 51st minute of the match a spectator ran onto the pitch, while carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue superman T-shirt which said "Save Ukraine".

The back of the T-shirt read "Respect for Iranian woman".

Security officials chased the man down, leading to him dropping the flag before he was eventually escorted away.

The referee was later seen picking up and moving the flag to the side of the pitch. A stadium worker then collected it moments later.

It was not immediately clear if the protestor faced any charges or had been detained by police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.

Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, has faced heavy criticism since being awarded the World Cup for its human rights record including for LGBTQ+ people.

Controversy shrouded the first week of the tournament after England and several other nations backed out of a planned move to wear a "One Love" armband after governing body FIFA threatened players who did so with disciplinary measures.

Complaints have also been levelled at tournament officials for not appearing to allow items with rainbow colours - a symbol of LGBTQ rights - to be brought into stadiums.