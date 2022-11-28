Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty met the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, as she visits London to take part in an international conference on preventing sexual violence during conflicts.

Ms Murty greeted Ms Zelenska outside No 10 on Monday, who briefly waved and smiled at reporters.

At the conference earlier, the Ukrainian first lady spoke about sexual violence being perpetrated “systematically and openly” as the war in Ukraine drags on.

“Sexual violence is the most cruel, most animalistic way to prove mastership over someone. And for victims of this kind of violence, it is difficult to testify in war times because nobody feels safe”, she said.

“This is another instrument that they’re using as their weaponry. This is another weapon in their arsenal in this war and conflict.

“That’s why they’re using this systematically and openly. They’re very open about this, that’s why it’s extremely important to recognise this as a war crime and to hold all of the perpetrators accountable.

“We see that the Russian servicemen are very open about this: they talk about it over the phone with their relatives, from phone conversations we’ve managed to capture. In fact, the wives of Russian servicemen encourage this, they say, ‘Go on, rape those Ukrainian women, just don’t share this with me, just don’t tell me’.

“This is why there has to be a global response to this.”

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty says farewell to First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. Credit: PA

Mr Sunak visited Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier this month, where he offered continued UK support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia as he met Mr Zelenskyy for the first time since becoming prime minister.

Downing Street said the prime minister briefly dropped into the meeting between his wife and Ms Zelenska on Monday.

The Ukrainian first lady is expected to address MPs and peers on Tuesday as part of her visit.

If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised in this article, you can get help by contacting:

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.