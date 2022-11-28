Ukrainian families join Rishi Sunak for Downing Street Christmas tree lighting

Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy were joined by Ukrainian families to turn on Downing Street's Christmas tree lights

Ukrainian families joined Rishi Sunak as the prime minister turned on Downing Street’s Christmas tree lights.

As part of the annual festive tradition, the prime minister welcomed Ukrainians who had found shelter in Britain, as well as Points of Light award winners and serving personnel from Catterick Garrison in Yorkshire, to Downing Street on Monday evening as he spoke of a Christmas story of “compassion and hospitality”.

After leading a five-second countdown Mr Sunak switched on the lights of the tree, before he and his wife watched as children from the Millbank Academy student choir sang carols and the Ensemble of the Central Band of the Royal Air Force played Christmas music outside Number 10.

“I’m delighted to welcome our friends from Ukraine, who have chosen to make the UK their home during Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, to join in our Christmas tradition of lighting the Downing Street tree this year,” Mr Sunak said.

“Sentiments of hope are never stronger than during the festive season and no one has displayed this more this year than the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom. We continue to stand wholeheartedly behind Ukraine in this fight.

“While Christmas is a time of celebration, I know it can be a difficult time, especially if you are away from your loved ones. Wherever you are this Christmas, I wish you joy and peace, and a very happy New Year.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.