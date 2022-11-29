How fans watched England vs Wales World Cup group stage clash

Football fans have tuned in from across the UK to watch this evening's World Cup group-stage clash between England and Wales.

The game between the two home nations will help to decide the final standings of group B, with Iran vs USA taking place at the same time.

Ahead of the fixture, fans who were unable to watch the match live in Qatar piled into official fan zones and pubs.

England fans at BoxPark Wembley celebrate a goal from the Three Lions. Credit: PA

Wales fans watch on at the Swansea Fan Park in Singleton Park. Credit: PA

In London, crowds of supporters for the Three Lions made their way to several designated fan parks.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Dragons turned out in force in the Welsh capital, Cardiff, to roar their team on to victory.

In particularly cold temperatures, Welsh fans attended an outdoor fan park in Newport, rejoicing in songs.

Wales fans watch on at a fan park in Newport

Play Brightcove video

During the second half England fans reacted with jubilation after taking the lead in the game.

Supporters drenched each other in 'beer showers' and gave renditions of England songs from previous tournaments.

England fans celebrate taking the lead against Wales

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.