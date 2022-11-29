When do England play in the last 16 of the World Cup and how can I watch it?

England have rounded off their World Cup group fixtures with a 3-0 win against Wales, securing their place in the last 16 of the competition.

The Three Lions secured their place in the knockout stages courtesy of two goals from Marcus Rashford and a goal Phil Foden.

As a result England have topped their group and will now progress to the knockout stages of the tournament in Qatar.

So, when will England next be in action and who will they face?

Who will England play next?

As winners of group B Gareth Southgate's side will next take on Senegal - the runner's up of group A.

Senegal had themselves confirmed their place in the round of 16 stage, following a 2-1 victory against Ecuador earlier on Tuesday.

After kicking their tournament off with a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands, Senegal have since recorded back-to-back victories against Ecuador and host nation Qatar.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.

When will the match take place?

The two sides will face off on Sunday, December 4 with kick-off slated for 7pm GMT.

It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium which is where England had played out a goalless draw against the USA.

How did England get here?

The Three Lions earned top spot in group B thanks to a 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their first group-stage fixture.

A 0-0 draw against the USA followed before England defeated Wales 3-0.

England broke the deadlock in style just five minutes into the second half, Foden fouled by Joe Rodon and Rashford arrowing the resulting free-kick over Ward.The lead was doubled just moments later, Foden this time the scorer as he tucked away Kane’s cross after Rashford had won the ball off Ben Davies on the edge of the Wales box.Rashford would get his second of the game, collecting a pass from substitute Kalvin Phillips and firing a shot through the legs of Ward.

The Manchester United forward came close to his hat-trick soon after but this time Ward was equal to his low effort.