William tells Wales ‘be very proud’ for playing World Cup with ‘heart’

The Prince of Wales has told the nation’s football team to be “very proud” for playing with “heart” throughout the World Cup after their loss to England.

William and the Princess of Wales’s official Twitter page posted the message congratulating the team for reaching the tournament for the first time since 1958.

“@Cymru , be very proud. First World Cup since ’58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024!” the message read.

The prince earlier took a neutral stance in a social media post about the crunch game in Qatar, after previously saying he could not drop his support for the English team.

The prince previously came under fire from Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who described it as “entirely inappropriate” for him to visit the England team and present them with their shirts, given his role as the Prince of Wales.

Earlier this month William told Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd, that he could not “suddenly” drop his support for the England team, which he has held since he was young.

“I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose,” William said.

The prince and princess diplomatically sent a good luck message to both teams ahead of watching their opening World Cup matches.

William, who is president of the FA, is watching the matches from the UK.