World Cup: Rainbow flag protestor says he will not face legal action

An activist who ran onto the pitch with a rainbow flag during Portugal and Uruguay's World Cup group stage match says he will not face legal action.

Mario Ferri invaded the pitch at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar during the Group H match on Monday.

He was wearing a Superman T-shirt with the words "Save Ukraine" on the front and "Respect for Iranian woman" on the back.

Mr Ferri, who was also holding a rainbow-coloured flag, was chased by security officials before being escorted away.

Fifa and the Supreme Committee confirmed in a statement that Mr Ferri was released “shortly after being removed from the pitch” and said his Hayya Card – an identity card – has been cancelled and he has been banned from attending future Qatar 2022 matches.

Mr Ferri, who describes himself in his Instagram bio as a footballer and influencer, updated his followers on Tuesday saying “I am free”.

“So many emotions right now. No legal consequence I am free,” Mr Ferri’s Instagram story – translated using an online translator – read on Tuesday.

Mario Ferri ran onto the pitch with a rainbow flag during Portugal's game versus Uruguay on Monday. Credit: PA

In a post, the activist wrote: “I will call it ‘the last dance’ my last run on a playing field.

“I wanted to send important messages for me that I have lived on my skin in the past months…”

Mr Ferri went on to share messages regarding the plight of Iranian women, the controversial attitude at Qatar 2022 towards LGBTQ+ support, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Thanks for all the messages of love coming to me from the world, Iran and Ukraine,” he wrote.

“Breaking the rules if you do it for a good cause is never a crime.”

Mr Ferri’s Instagram Stories show him in Qatar ahead of Portugal’s showdown with Uruguay – later he shared footage from the stands during the game, zooming in on Cristiano Ronaldo with the caption “eccolo il mio dio” or “here is my god”.

Mr Ferri has a history of pitch invasions, entering the pitch during Belgium and USA’s 2014 World Cup knock-out match, once again wearing his Superman T-shirt but with the words “Save Favelas Children” on it.

When Napoli played Juventus in 2017, he also made an appearance, with his Instagram referencing the time he threw a scarf in the face of Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in prison - a law that has caused widespread controversy around the World Cup.

A woman holds a jersey with the inscription Mahsa Amini whose death sparked protests across Iran Credit: PA

In September of this year, 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the country's morality police after being detained because of an “improper hijab”, which sparked protests globally.

A statement from Fifa and a Supreme Committee spokesperson said: “Following the pitch invasion that took place during last night’s Portugal v Uruguay match, we can confirm that the individual involved was released shortly after being removed from the pitch.

“His embassy has been informed.

“As a consequence of his actions, and as is standard practice, his Hayya Card has been cancelled and he has been banned from attending future matches at this tournament.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.