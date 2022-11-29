England and Wales clash in their final World Cup group stage match and with neither nation yet qualified for the knockouts, it is still all to play for.

The so-called 'Battle of Britain' kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for the last matchday of Group B.

After a disappointing 0-0 draw against USA on Friday, England are looking to bounce back with a win having not yet confirmed a spot in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Wales are hanging onto a narrow chance of making into the knockouts after a crushing late 2-0 defeat to Iran.

So here are all the possible scenarios to ensure England, Wales, or both nations qualify for the Round of 16:

England qualify, Wales out:

England are the favourites ahead of the final group stage match and will expect to win.

If England beat Wales, the Three Lions are guaranteed to finish top of the group and qualify for the next round, while the Dragons would be heading home.

In fact, as long as England avoid defeat they are guaranteed a spot in the Round of 16.

If the two sides draw, England would have five points and Wales two. Wales would not qualify for the next round in this case, while England would.

However, the Three Lions would not guarantee a first placed finish with a draw - read further on to see how the other Group B match could change England's fate.

England manager Gareth Southgate will be looking for a strong finish to his side's World Cup group. Credit: PA

England and Wales qualify:

For both nations to make it through to the Round of 16, Wales must beat England and hope Iran and USA draw.

In this scenario, Wales would qualify via a superior goal difference to Iran's.

Gareth Bale said Wales are ready to give 100% following their disappointing performance against Iran Credit: PA

Wales qualify over England:

If there is not a draw in the Iran - USA game, Wales would have to rely on leapfrogging England.

In this case, Wales would have to beat England by four goals in order to finish second on goal difference.

How else could the Iran-USA game change Group B?

If Iran beat USA and England draw, Iran would top the group with six points.

If USA beat Iran and England draw, USA would have five points, equal to England's tally, and need to score at least five goals to leapfrog England.

This is because in the event of equal points, groups are decided on goal difference, then on goals scored if the goal difference is equal.

