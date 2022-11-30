Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies aged 79 after short illness

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed.

The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.

Some of their greatest hits include Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Everywhere.

A statement from her family said: "It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death.

"She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.

"She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

Fleetwood Mac was one of the best-known rock bands of the 1970s and 80s, originally comprising Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, as well as Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and John McVie of Fleetwood Mac in 2018. Credit: PA

Perhaps their best-known album Rumours, released in 1977, became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

The remaining members of the band include Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Campbell and Neil Finn.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.