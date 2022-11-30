Harry Styles tops Spotify Wrapped with world's most streamed song of 2022

Spotify has unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign, revealing the platform's most streamed songs and artists of the year.

The end-of-year presentation is described as a "deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your year", giving the app's 456 million users an insight into their listening habits.

Collating all of this data, Spotify is also able to reveal listening trends and the most popular artists in countries across the globe.

Harry Styles' "As It Was" was the most streamed song, fetching 1.6 billion streams worldwide, earning him and co-writers more than £1.5 million in royalties.

The track also topping rival platform Deezer's annual chart and came second to The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's "Stay" on Apple Music.

Spotify also named Styles the fourth most popular artist in the UK and seventh in the world.

Taylor Swift also dominated the rankings, as she was named the top artist in the UK and second worldwide after Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Veteran British artist Kate Bush also ranked in the top ten, after her '8 0s hit Running Up That Hill (Deal with God) once again began racing up the charts, thanks to the song's appearance on hit series Stranger Things.

Britain is known as the second largest exporter of music after the USA, and Ed Sheeran was leading the way as the top UK artist streamed globally, followed by Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Coldplay.

New features included in this year's Spotify Wrapped include "My Listening Personality", which assigns listeners to one of 16 different types based on how they listen to music.

For example, some users might be constantly on the hunt for something new, or if they keep going back to the same artists.

Another new addition is "Audio Day", an interactive story showing users how their music taste evolved throughout the day, showcasing the niche moods and aesthetic descriptors of their tunes of choice.

Top Artists in the UK

1. Taylor Swift

2. Drake

3. Ed Sheeran

4. Harry Styles

5. Kanye West

6. The Weeknd

7. Dave

8. Eminem

9. Arctic Monkeys

10. D-Block Europe

Top Songs in the UK

1. As It Was - Harry Styles

2. Heat Waves - Glass Animals

3. Starlight - Dave

4. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

5. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender

6. Where Are You Now - Lost Frequencies

7. Afraid to Feel - LF System

8. Shivers - Ed Sheeran

9. Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

10. Baby (feat. Ashanti) - Aitch

Top Albums in the UK

1. Harry’s House - Harry Styles

2. = - Ed Sheeran

3. Encanto - Lin Manuel-Miranda

4. Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

5. Midnights - Taylor Swift

Top Artists Globally

1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. BTS

6. Ed Sheeran

7. Harry Styles

8. Justin Bieber

9. Kanye West

10. Eminem

Top UK Artists Globally

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Harry Styles

3. Dua Lipa

4. Coldplay

5. Adele

6. Arctic Monkeys

7. Queen

8. One Direction

9. Calvin Harris

10. Elton John

Top Songs Globally

1. As It Was - Harry Styles

2. Heat Waves - Glass Animals

3. Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny

5. Tití Me Preguntó - Bad Bunny

6. Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) - Elton John and Dua Lipa

7. Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 - Bizarrap

8. Enemy (with JID) - Imagine Dragons

9. Ojitos Lindos - Bad Bunny

10. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

Top Albums Globally

1. Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

2. Harry’s House - Harry Styles

3. Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

4. = - Ed Sheeran

5. Planet Her - Doja Cat

