The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first trip to the US since 2014 while a royal row erupts back home, ITV News royal editor Chris Ship reports

The Prince and Princess of Wales have flown to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards — now at risk of being overshadowed by a race row engulfing the future king’s godmother.

William thanked the US city for agreeing to host his environmental awards and for the tributes its citizens paid to his late grandmother the Queen, minutes after landing and being greeted by the governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren.

It is the pair's first trip to the USA since they became Prince and Princess of Wales. Their last visit was in 2014.

Joe Biden's press secretary said the president would meet the couple in Boston, although the royal household has not confirmed this.

Back home, Lady Susan Hussey has been named as the royal aide who resigned over an incident at a royal reception hosted by the Queen consort.

A black domestic abuse charity boss said she was questioned during a Buckingham Palace reception about where she “really came from”.

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, described the conversation as a “violation” and said the experience at Camilla’s major engagement on violence against women on Tuesday will “never leave me”.Lady Susan, 83, who was invited to and on duty at the reception, has stepped down from her honorary role as one of three Ladies of the Household, to which she was newly appointed to help the King at formal occasions.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

“All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

The Prince and Princess of Wales's trip risks being overshadowed by a row back home. Credit: PA

A Kensington Palace spokesman told reporters in the US ahead of the Wales' three-day trip to Boston: “Racism has no place in our society.”

The spokesman said he spoke to William before he boarded his commercial flight and the heir to the throne was aware of the comments he would later make to the media.

Speaking about Lady Susan, the spokesman added: "The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

Soon after landing, William said in a written statement about his visit to Boston: "On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness.

"My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And so am I. That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet.

"To the people of Boston, thank you. I’m so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot prize in your great city. Catherine and I can’t wait to meet many of you in the days ahead."

