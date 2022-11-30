Senegal's key players to look out for as England head into the last 16

England are set to play Senegal in the round of 16 stage at the 2022 World Cup after topping group B.

The Three Lions confirmed their spot as group winners with a convincing 3-0 win against Wales on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Senegal made sure of their place in the knockout stages by defeating Ecuador 2-1, allowing them to progress as runners-up in group A.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash in Qatar.

When will the match take place?

England will square off against Senegal on Sunday, December 4 and kick-off for the game will be at 7pm GMT.

UK viewers will be able to watch the match live on ITV1.

The fixture will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium, which is where England had played out a goalless draw against the USA.

How did England reach the round of 16?

Gareth Southgate's side claimed top spot in group B with an unbeaten record of two wins and one draw.

The Three Lions kicked off their tournament with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, thanks to a brace from Bukayo Saka and goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

But England struggled to replicate that same form in their second group-stage fixture against the USA, toiling to a 0-0 draw.

Facing up to a home nation in their final match of the group, England defeated Wales 3-0 through a second-half double from Rashford and a goal from Phil Foden.

The result meant England topped group B on seven points and the USA finished as runners-up after beating Iran 1-0 in their final game.

How did Senegal get to the round of 16?

As reigning African Cup of Nations champions, Senegal came into the tournament with high expectations.

However, they were dealt a significant blow before a ball was even kicked after their star talisman, Sadio Mane, was ruled out of the World Cup through injury.

Drawn in group A alongside host nation Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands, it was the latter whom Senegal faced up to in their first match of the tournament.

Sadio Mane was ruled out of the World Cup for Senegal through injury. Credit: AP

A disappointing performance saw Senegal lose 2-0 to the Netherlands, but they would bounce back in their following game, dispatching Qatar 3-1.

Going into the final spate of group-stage fixtures Senegal knew they had to win in order to progress to the round of 16 stage.

And despite facing a stern test from Ecuador they emerged 2-1 victors and advanced as group runners-up at the expense of their opponents.

Who are Senegal's key players?

Eduoard Mendy - The Chelsea goalkeeper may have had his form questioned for his club, but for his country he remains an important player.

However, he has yet to keep a clean sheet at the tournament and will need a big performance against Gareth Southgate’s side.

Kalidou Koulibaly - Senegal’s captain has long been rated one of the world’s top centre-backs and has plenty of experience to handle the big occasion.

He showed his value to the team at both ends of the pitch with the winning goal which secured the vital victory over Ecuador.

Ismaila Sarr - In the absence of the injured Sadio Mane there has been a greater expectation placed on the Watford forward.

His only goal so far has come via a coolly taken penalty, having won the spot-kick himself, and while he has pace and movement he will have to offer more in the latter stages.