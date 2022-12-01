England squad all train for Senegal clash after White's departure from Qatar

England’s remaining 25 players trained on Thursday as Gareth Southgate’s men began to gear up for their World Cup clash with Senegal.

Tuesday’s 3-0 victory against neighbours Wales ensured the side progressed as Group B winners, setting up Sunday’s last-16 tie against the reigning African Cup of Nations winners.

England’s players were given a day off on Wednesday, when the Football Association confirmed Ben White had returned home for personal reasons.

The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the Qatar camp, meaning Southgate will have 25 players to select from in the knockout phase.

England midfielder Declan Rice says the side will prepare for Senegal in the same way they have for the rest of the tournament.

Southgate faces some selection headaches on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford’s brace was complemented by a Phil Foden effort against Wales as the pair impressed having come in for Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

Kyle Walker made his first start since undergoing groin surgery in October and Kalvin Phillips earned minutes off the bench as he builds fitness following a shoulder operation.

Declan Rice believes England’s “world-class” squad deserve to be feared at the World Cup.

However, ex-Liverpool and Bolton striker El Hadji Diouf said that Senegal will fear none of the England side.

While England will be the favourites, Diouf – who spent 12 years playing in the United Kingdom, also taking in spells at Sunderland, Blackburn, Rangers, Doncaster and Leeds – insists Senegal will fancy their chances.

“Definitely no one,” he replied when asked which England players will be feared.

“We have good players, they have good players and on the pitch it is 11 v 11 and you are fighting for your country.

While England's goalless draw against the United States earned Southgate criticism from some quarters, the attacking intent in a 6-2 victory over Iran and a 3-0 win against Wales has caught the eye.

Marcus Rashford is in the running for the World Cup golden boot after his brace against Wales. Credit: PA

Rashford’s brace in the Wales game took him onto three in the tournament – level with the leaders in the race for the golden boot – while Saka has two goals and both Foden and Sterling have one apiece.

Captain Harry Kane is yet to get off the mark but has provided three assists and Southgate’s embarrassment of riches in attacking positions could prove the difference.

“I think it’s top, top level,” West Ham skipper Rice said of the England squad in Qatar.

“It’s always nice to know you can bring players off the bench who can instantly change the game.

“Whether we’re drawing 0-0 and need a freshen up up front, or we need a change in legs in midfield, or even at the back, we’ve got players that are world class that can come on and change the game instantly."

England's Harry Kane and Kalvin Phillips during a training session. Credit: PA

He added: “Throughout a World Cup you’re going to need that quality. So I think it ranks really high among other squads in the tournament.

“Why should we not be feared? I think other nations will always look at us and think about the quality we’ve got in the squad. If you look at our attacking players, there are world class, unbelievable talents across the board. Across the whole team.

“There are players who have played in the biggest games, won the biggest trophies. We are one of the biggest teams here.”

While there will be fierce competition to earn a place in the starting line-up against Senegal, Rice believes it is a healthy battle.

“What’s so good about our group here is we’re all so supportive of each other,” he said.

“So it is probably a selection headache for the manager. Whoever he picks, I know everyone will be rooting for each other.

“It’s about a real team effort now. If you want to get to the end you’re going to need a full squad. We’ll be really supportive of whoever the manager picks.”

Having spent time surrounded by players he believes are among the world’s best, Rice admits he is keen to emulate some of their achievements at club level.

“100 per cent I want to play in the Champions League. I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing.

“I see my friends here, who are playing Champions League and for big trophies.

“You only get one career and at the end you want to look back at what you’ve won and the biggest games you’ve played in.”

