Never before seen photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been shared in a trailer for the couple's upcoming Netflix documentary.

At the end of a dramatic teaser for the show, Meghan says: "When the stakes are this high, wouldn't you want to hear our story from us?"

She is seen at one point wiping away tears.

The video, released on Twitter, shows pictures of the couple sharing private moments.

In the one-minute clip, Harry says he needed to do everything he could to protect his family.

“No-one sees what’s happening behind closed doors," Harry says after being asked why the couple wanted to make this documentary.

In its description, Netflix describes the film as a “global event” and says it is “coming soon”.

The duke and duchess dramatically stepped down as major royals and moved to California in 2020.

Harry's relationship with his father and brother has seemingly deteriorated further.

The documentary shows never before seen shared moments. Credit: Netflix

Meghan has previously spoken about an upcoming docuseries made by Liz Garbus, who the duchess has described as a “seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired.”

The documentary has been described as an “at-home” style show and is airing on Netflix as part of the couple’s deal with the streaming giant.

Meghan is seen holding her head in her hands. Credit: Netfix

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story, even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” Meghan said in an interview with Variety in October.

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

