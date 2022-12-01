Fans have been offered a glimpse of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny following the release of its first trailer.

The film, which will be released next June and was previously known as Indiana Jones 5, comes more than 40 years after Harrison Ford first played the title role in Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981.

The trailer for the much-anticipated sequel showed multiple action sequences, including 80-year-old Ford riding a horse through New York City and onto the subway tracks.

Ford's horseback chase was filmed in Glasgow, where his body double was seen riding through a parade scene last year.

Other scenes in the trailer show a younger, de-aged version of the world-famous fictional archaeologist as well as high-speed car chases and multiple shoot-outs.

In the trailer, Indy’s friend Sallah, played by Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies reprising his role from the first three films in the franchise, said: "I miss the sea. I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us."

Watch the Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny trailer

Indy responds: "Those days have come and gone."

He later says in a voiceover: "I don’t believe in magic, but a few times in my life I’ve seen things, things I can’t explain.

"And I’ve come to believe it’s not so much what you believe, it’s how hard you believe it."

Fans of the franchise will be pleased to spot the return of the character’s bullwhip and fedora, as well as scenes of hidden trap-doors springing open and a huge boulder rolling away.

Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas make up part of the cast, which also includes British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as Indy’s goddaughter Helena.

The latest film also features a score by legendary composer John Williams and will be released on June 30.

It follows earlier sequels Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984); Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008).