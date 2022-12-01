Kanye West is facing fresh criticism after saying “I like Hitler” as he repeated antisemitic tropes while being interviewed by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made the comments after Jones said that he did not deserve to be "demonised" by people calling him a "Nazi".

"I see good things about Hitler also," Ye, who was wearing a black hood over his face in the studio, said on the InfoWars outlet's interview.

He then claimed to "love everyone" before repeating antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Ye added: "I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table - especially Hitler."

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in September. Credit: Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File

In another clip, Jones, who was ordered to pay £869 million to bereaved families who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, denounced Nazism.

"The Nazis, in my view, were thugs that shut people down and did a lot of really bad things," he said, to which Ye appeared to reply: "But they did good things too, we are going to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."

The comments sparked an immediate backlash on social media over Ye's apparent defence of Hitler, who oversaw the systematic murder of six million Jewish people during the holocaust.

Frozen star Josh Gad was among those to condemn Ye's remarks.

"It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me," he said.

"It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform."

American writer Touré branded Ye's comments as "disgusting", saying his previous diagnosis with bipolar disorder should not be used as an excuse to defend them.

“This isn’t about mental illness," he tweeted. "Stop defending Kanye or having sympathy for him because he’s bipolar or something. His virulent and repeated antisemitism isn’t tied to that."

The backlash comes as Ye, who plans on running for president in 2024, continues to face the fallout from a series of controversies.

The 45-year-old artist provoked a storm of criticism after attending Paris Fashion Week in a T-shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter" - a phrase often adopted by white supremacists.

A series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks led to his suspension from social media platforms, including Twitter, but the site's new owner Elon Musk has since reactivated his account.

Ye's talent agency dropped him and companies including Adidas and Balenciaga cut ties with him over his antisemitic comments, but he is now able to broadcast his views to his 32.2 million followers on Twitter.

Since Musk took over the company in October, Twitter has laid off more than half of the platform’s 7,500 staff, which has increased fears about the firm’s ability to successfully moderate the site to prevent hate speech, with substantially reduced staff numbers.

