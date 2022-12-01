Rescuers search for missing 30 believed buried under Brazil landslide

Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana are working to find some 30 people thought to have been buried in a landslide which hit a coastal highway.

Two people have been found dead and six were rescued alive since the landslide happened on Monday, state officials said in a statement.

They warned that the number of victims could differ from their estimate, as it was impossible to say how many passengers were traveling in each of the 16 cars and trucks identified.

The landslide hit the BR-376 highway in the city of Guaratuba following intense and continuous rain in the region.

On Wednesday, a search and rescue team of 54 firefighters and specialists continued to work in spite of bad weather, using tow trucks, search dogs and drones with thermal cameras to help detect any signs of life.

Another specialised tactical team took over search efforts at night.

Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for at least 30 people thought to have been submerged within the landslide

"The teams are working around the clock," Colonel Manoel Vasco, of the Fire Brigade, said.

"The situation in the area, which is already at risk, is likely to get worse in the coming days if it continues like this."

Colonel Vasco said rescuers had to tread carefully, as more landslides could happen, especially as rain is expected to increase in coming days.

The highway lane is also at risk of giving way due to the weight of the debris.

