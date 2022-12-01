A senior Conservative MP has been reported to police over allegations of rape but has not been suspended from the party.

Sources confirmed to ITV News reports that a group of third-party politicians referred their colleague to officers - allegedly after the party itself failed to take action.

Rumours had been circulating about the individual in Westminster for some time. A spokesman for the Met police confirmed that they had received "allegations of serious sexual assault reported to have taken place on unknown dates at undisclosed locations."

They said the reports had been submitted by a "third party" and officers were making enquiries into allegations.

The Conservative party did not comment, and nor did the office of the chief whip.

But the story is likely to pile pressure on Rishi Sunak following allegations surrounding other MPs.

The party has been criticised in the past for failing to act quickly enough when allegations have arisen.

