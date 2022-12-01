Squid Game's Oh Young-soo charged with indecent assault

Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo, 78, has been charged with indecent assault and will stand trial in South Korea next year.

The Grammy-award winning actor will appear in court next February after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her.

The woman, who has not been named, originally filed a complaint against Mr Oh in December 2021, accusing him of making unwanted physical contact during a meeting in 2017, the reports said.

Mr Oh denied the allegation, telling South Korean channel JTBC he had only held the woman’s hands to “show her the way” as they walked around a lake.

According to JTBC, the actor said he had offered the woman an apology because the woman allegedly told him she “wouldn’t raise an issue” about the incident if he did.

Mr Oh became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe in January when he was named the top supporting actor for his role in Squid Game, a brutal Netflix drama about a desperate group of adults competing in deadly children’s games for a chance to escape severe debt.

Mr Oh was also nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Oh Il-nam, a mysterious elderly contestant who joined the games after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.