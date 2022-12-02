Brazilian football icon Pelé thanks fans amid fight with cancer

Brazilian football legend Pelé thanked fans for their messages of support after he was admitted to hospital amid his battle with cancer.

The 82-year-old had a colon tumour removed in September 2021 and was hospitalised again on Tuesday to regulate his medication, his daughter said.

Well-wishes have poured in from across the world, including from Brazil's coach, Tite, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A picture from the Gulf state shows a building lit up with Pelé's image, and the words: "Get Well Soon."

Brazil's all-time top goalscorer shared the photo in an Instagram post, writing: “Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes."

Pelé said he was making his monthly visit, and his daughter, Kely Nascimento, said yesterday that there is “no emergency” concerning her father’s health.

Yesterday she and another sister, Flavia Nascimento, published pictures of several members of Pelé's family at an undisclosed location.

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not issue a daily statement about the health of the football icon, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

The hospital said Pelé was in stable condition on Wednesday, having arrived the day before “for a re-evaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor”, adding that he is not in intensive care.

ESPN Brasil reported on Wednesday that the three-time World Cup champion was brought to the hospital because of “general swelling.”

Pelé, celebrating Brazil's 1970 World Cup win against Italy, scored 77 goals in 92 matches for his national team. Credit: AP

Yesteday, Tite - real name Adenor Leonardo Bacchi - also wished Pelé well during a press conference ahead of his team's World Cup group stage match against Cameroon on Friday.

The team needs a draw to finish first in Group G, but it has already qualified for the knockout stages after back-to-back wins against Switzerland and Serbia.

After a tumour was removed more than a year ago, the hospital said Pelé would begin chemotherapy but did not inform whether the former footballer's cancer had spread to other organs.

He has checked in with the hospital every month since.

Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains the country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches for the national team.

