Mick Lynch meets transport secretary for talks as December rail strikes loom

Talks are being held today in a bid to reach a deal to prevent widespread rail strikes on several dates in December and January.

More than 40,000 members of the RMT union across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

In addition to the 48-hour strikes, which will cause widespread disruption during the Christmas period, there will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2.

After a meeting with transport secretary Mark Harper last week, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch criticised the government's "lack of urgency" in trying to stop the strikes in time.

Today, rail minister Huw Merriman is holding talks in the Houses of Parliament in the hope of preventing the industrial action, called over a months-long dispute over working conditions and pay.

Planned rail strikes will cause widespread disruption right before Christmas. Credit: PA Images

In a letter to business groups and the hospitality industry, who will be affected by the strikes, Mr Lynch said: "By this Friday more than a week will have passed since I met the Secretary of State without an offer being put on the table. Time is running out. "We understand the impact that these rail strikes are having on your sector at this time of year, yet while you face disruption to your business at this critical time, the private rail businesses we are in dispute with will not lose a penny.

"Despite the rail companies being the employers of the staff taking strike action, the government has decided to protect these private rail businesses from being liable for any loss of revenue arising from the strikes. This also ensures that the rail companies can continue to make profits, despite the strike action. "

When asked on his way to Parliament if the government was taking the strikes seriously, Mr Lynch told reporters: "Oh, they're definitely taking them seriously.

"But... there's an awful lot going on in society and in the economy at the minute, where you've got the health service, the education unions, the fire brigade, anyone you want to name, is going to be involved in industrial action soon."

Up to 10,000 nursing staff are set to walk out on two December dates in a dispute over pay, which has been heightened in the face of spiralling inflation.

A long list of strikes has stacked up across a number of sectors, including teachers, firefighters and Royal Mail.