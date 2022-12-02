Play Brightcove video

ITV News North of England Reporter Kelly Foran went back to where everything started for England duo Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden

England will play Senegal in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday and their progress owes a significant amount to the footballing hotspot that is the North of England.

The Three Lions guaranteed their place in the knockout stages as group winners thanks to a 3-0 win over Wales, with goals coming from Manchester born duo Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

For that game, England Manager Gareth Southgate elected to choose no fewer than seven players from the North of England to make up his starting XI, and that pattern looks set to continue in England's next fixture.

Ahead of the game, ITV News spoke to several students from the primary school Rashford previously attended, where it was clear to see the Manchester United forward remains a popular figure.

"He's a top guy for me," one said. Another added: "When he does [score] the goals I'm always happy."

Rashford's Year 5 teacher, Simon Pyne, said: "On the playground he was always dribbling the ball around everybody, including me!"

Meanwhile, just a five-mile trip from the playing green where Rashford honed his football skills, his now England teammate Foden, 22, was making a similarly impressive name for himself at just the age of six.

Joe Makin, a former youth coach of Foden, summed up his talent in just one word: "Wow."

Even at such a young age Mr Makin said he was "so far in front of all the other children".

Foden grew up playing grassroots football with local side, Reddish Vulcans Football Club, and his path to stardom has given hope to the next generation wanting to follow in his footsteps.

One player joked to ITV News that he saw Foden at a McDonald's branch in Stockport. "I actually saw him getting maccies," he said.

As England continue to inspire a nation with their exploits in Qatar, it is the North of England in particular who can feel a sense of pride in the makeup of the Three Lions squad.

