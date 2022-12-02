Regulator opens inquiry into transgender children’s charity Mermaids

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into transgender children’s charity Mermaids. It follows the opening of a regulatory compliance case into the charity in September this year after safeguarding allegations were raised. An inquiry has now been opened after new concerns were identified about Mermaids’ governance and management, according to the Commission. The charity’s aims are to relieve the mental and emotional stress of children and young people affected by gender identity issues and that of their families. Opened on 28 November under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011, the inquiry will investigate whether Mermaids’ governance is appropriate in relation to the activities the charity carries out.

In particular it will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity by the trustees, whether they have fulfilled their duties under charity law, and whether there has been any misconduct and/or mismanagement. The commission made clear that the opening of an inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing. Mermaids’ trustees are said to have fully cooperated with the inquiry and a report will be published at its conclusion. In a statement on its website, Mermaids said it commissioned an independent external report to carry out a “frank and honest” appraisal of its internal culture earlier this year.

The report is said to have highlighted “a number of significant challenges” for the charity. “We know we must do better and we are absolutely committed to doing so, and will be implementing the report’s recommendations as a priority,” Mermaids added. “The charity has an unwavering commitment to safeguarding which is, and always will be, our top priority. “We will continue to cooperate fully, openly and with complete transparency with the Charity Commission as its inquiry gets under way.” The inquiry follows the resignation of Mermaids’ chief executive Susie Green in November after six years in the post. It was announced in a statement on the charity’s website but no explanation was given about what was behind the move.