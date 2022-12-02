Suarez sobs as Uruguay's tense Ghana grudge match win not enough to prevent exit

Uruguay and Ghana have both been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup despite the South American nation claiming a 2-0 victory in their hotly anticipated grudge match.

Ghana had revenge on their mind going into their clash with Uruguay, after being knocked out by the same opposition in controversial circumstances during the 2010 World Cup.

Twelve-years-ago the Black Stars were stopped from becoming the first African team to ever make a World Cup semi-final appearance.

With the score locked at 1-1 until the final minute of extra time, Uruguay's Luis Suarez committed what FIFA dubbed "one of the most infamous handballs in Word Cup history".

Suarez was sent off for the offence, but Ghana missed the resulting penalty and went on to lose the subsequent penalty shootout.

During Friday's game Ghana were given the perfect opportunity to exact revenge following the award of a first-half penalty.

But Andre Ayew's effort was saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, with that miss soon coming back to haunt the Black Stars.

Before half-time, midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice to give Uruguay a 2-0 lead and seemingly a place in the knockout stages.

But there was to be yet more drama as group H's other match saw South Korea net an injury time winner in the second-half against Portugal, as Uruguay and Ghana continued playing.

A 2-1 full-time result for South Korea had tied them level on points with Uruguay, although the former finished as runners-up having scored four goals in the group-stage to Uruguay's two.

Meanwhile, Portugal went through as group H winners.

As the news trickled into the stadium, the tension was writ large on the faces of the Uruguay side and their fans, realising they were in a race against time to score another goal to stay in the tournament.

Luis Suarez sobs into his shirt at the full-time whistle. Credit: AP

But it was not to be.

At the end of the match a devastated Uruguay team were unable to control their emotions, hounding match referee Daniel Siebert and his assistants down the tunnel at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Suarez himself was captured on camera sobbing into his shirt as he watched from the bench.

South Korea will now advance to meet the winner of group G while Portugal face the runner-up from the same group.

Group G's final standings are set to be decided on Friday evening with Brazil in action against Cameroon and Switzerland playing Serbia.