What services will be protected from the nursing strike action in December?

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has set out a list of services that will be protected from strike action in the build-up to Christmas.

The services are chemotherapy, dialysis, critical care units such as intensive care and high dependency, and neonatal and paediatric intensive care.

Other services will be reduced to Christmas day or night duty levels, the union said.

Amanda Pritchard, the head of NHS England, has insisted patients will not have procedures cancelled at the last minute due to the nurses’ strikes, but warned some care would have to be delayed.

Members of the RCN in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to take industrial action on December 15 and 20 after voting in favour in a ballot.

Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland. The strike will include up to 100,000 nurses.

A separate pay offer has been made in Scotland.

Pat Cullen, the head of the Royal College of Nurses, leaves the Department of Health in Westminster. Credit: PA

RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said that the list of exemptions shows how seriously nurses take their commitment to their jobs.

“Every nurse feels a heavy weight of responsibility to make this strike safe. Patients are already at great risk and we will not add to it,” she said.

“This list of exemptions shows how seriously we take our commitment and it should put patients’ minds at ease.

“Nursing staff do not want to take this action but ministers have chosen strikes over negotiations. They can stop this at any point.”

Full list of where nurses will strike

Royal College of Nursing members working on Agenda for Change contracts at the following employers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will take strike action on December 15 and 20:

England

East Midlands Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

East Midlands NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB

East Midlands Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

East Midlands Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

East Midlands Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Eastern Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Eastern Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

Eastern Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Eastern Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Eastern NHS Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB

Eastern Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

London Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust

London Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust

London Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

London NHS North Central London ICB

London Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

North West Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

North West Health Education England

North West Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Found Trust

North West Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

North West Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust

North West Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

North West The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Found Trust

North West The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Northern Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Northern Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Northern The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

South East Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

South East Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

South East Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

South West Devon Partnership NHS Trust

South West Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

South West Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

South West Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

South West NHS Bath, North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB

(BSW Together)

South West NHS Devon ICB (One Devon)

South West NHS Gloucestershire ICB (One Gloucestershire)

South West North Bristol NHS Trust

South West Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

South West Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

South West Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

South West University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust

South West University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

West Midlands Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust

West Midlands Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust

West Midlands NHS Birmingham and Solihull ICB (BSol ICB)

West Midlands The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

West Midlands University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

West Midlands Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

Yorkshire & Humber Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Yorkshire & Humber Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust

Yorkshire & Humber NHS England

Yorkshire & Humber The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Wales

Wales Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

Wales Powys Teaching Local Health Board

Wales Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Headquarters

Wales Hywel Dda University Health Board

Wales Swansea Bay University Health Board

Wales Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Wales Betsi Cadwaladr University Local Health Board

Wales Velindre NHS Trust

Wales Public Health Wales

Wales Health Education and Improvement Wales Health Authority

Wales NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership

Wales Digital Health and Care Wales

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Practice and Education Council

Northern Ireland Southern Health and Social Care Trust

Northern Ireland Western Health and Social Care Trust

Northern Ireland Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

Northern Ireland Business Services Organisation

Northern Ireland Regulation & Quality Improvement Authority

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service

Northern Ireland Public Health Agency

Northern Ireland Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Northern Ireland South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

The RCN has previously said that despite this year’s pay award of £1,400, experienced nurses are worse off by 20% in real terms due to successive below-inflation awards since 2010.

It is calling for a pay rise of 5% above RPI inflation, saying the economic argument for paying nursing staff fairly is clear when billions of pounds are being spent on agency staff to plug workforce gaps.

The RCN has also pointed out that 25,000 nursing staff around the UK left the Nursing and Midwifery Council register in the last year, which explains why there are 47,000 unfilled registered nurse posts in the NHS in England.

