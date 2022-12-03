Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

A 33-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of rapper Takeoff, who police said was an “innocent bystander” when he was struck by gunfire outside a Houston bowling alley.

Patrick Xavier Clark was taken into custody peacefully on Thursday night, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

Clark's arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the November 1 shooting, which authorities said followed a dispute over a dice game and wounded two other people.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

The 28-year-old musician was shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Every person on the scene left without talking to police, Burrow said.

Some of those people have since been located by the authorities, who have also worked to piece together events with ballistics, video and audio recordings.

The officer added: “We will be looking to find you.

“It will be easier if you come find us.”

Fans and other performers, including Drake and Justin Bieber, celebrated Takeoff's musical legacy in a memorial service last month in Atlanta.

Migos’ record label, Quality Control, mourned Takeoff’s death in a statement posted on Instagram that attributed it to “senseless violence.”

As Clark’s arrest was announced on Friday, Takeoff’s voice could again be heard, featured on “Feel The Fiyaaaah” alongside A$AP Rocky on Metro Boomin’s album released that day, “Heroes and Villains.”

He sang, “It’s quiet right now in the streets.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.