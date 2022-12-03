Pelé responding well to treatment for respiratory infection, hospital says

Brazilian soccer great Pelé is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital said on Saturday.

Pelé, aged 82, has been at the hospital since Tuesday.

Get well messages have poured in from around the world for the three-time World Cup winner, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, posted several pictures on Instagram from Brazil fans in Qatar wishing her father well with flags and banners. English football captain Harry Kane and French striker Kylian Mbappé also sent messages of support on Saturday.

The Albert Einstein hospital said on Friday that Pelé is getting antibiotics to treat an infection at the same time he undergoes chemotherapy against cancer. Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a colon tumour removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital has said whether the cancer had spread to other organs. Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday that Pelé’s chemotherapy is not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. ITV News could not confirm that information.

ESPN Brasil reported on Wednesday that Pelé was taken to the hospital because of “general swelling.” Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains the team’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

