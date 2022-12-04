England players have been giving their reactions after they team beat African champions Senegal in a comfortable 3-0 match at the Al Bayt stadium in Qatar.

Speaking after the game, England captain Harry Kane, who scored England's second goal, said it had been a "“really good day” for the team.

"It was really tough, knockout games are never easy," he told ITV1.

“I think we’ve showed great maturity through the tournament, and 3-0 against a really good side, credit to the boys, the mentality was top from the beginning and we took our chances when they came.

“We feel good, we’ve got good runners, good players getting forward, and it’s solid at the back, three clean sheets in a row is really important. A really good day for us.”

Regarding his goal, Kane said: “I had so much time, the ball just sat up nicely, the connection was perfect. I had a chance before that which I should have done better with, so it was nice to see that one go in. I’m a striker, so whenever I score I’m always happy.”

Praise was directed at 19-year-old Jude Bellingham, with Phil Foden saying “I don’t want to big him up too much because he’s still young, but he’s one of the most gifted players I’ve ever seen.

“I don’t see a weakness in his game, I think he has everything, and I’m sure he is going to be the best midfielder in the world.”

ITV commentator Ian Wright tweeted out “JUDE ‘THE TRUTH’ BELLINGHAM" after the teenage assisted Jordan Henderson with the match's opening goal.

While Bukayo Saka, who scored England's third goal against Senegal, also described Bellingham as "unbelievable".

"He's everywhere, he's everywhere tonight, in the previous three games and I hope he can just keep it up."

England's manager Gareth Southgate emphasised how pleased he was with “the ruthlessness of our execution, the way the team worked off the ball and without the ball”.

“In the first 25, 30 minutes, Senegal had a lot of energy, they pressed well, their shape was good, and really our best opportunities came from winning the ball from them.

“I thought Jude and Hendo in particular were outstanding in that aspect of the game.”

He added that his team had “made a very complicated game tonight look straightforward – that wasn’t the case, but I think because of the mentality, the attitude, we’ve made it look that way.”

Looking ahead, he said France were an “Outstanding team with a phenomenal tournament record, and some outstanding individuals. Without a doubt that’s a game where we have to find our highest possible level.”