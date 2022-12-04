England v France: When's it being played and how can I watch?

English hopes were kept alive on Sunday night after the men's football team beat Senegal to reach the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup.

After a slow start, England beat Senegal 3-0 with Jordan Henderson scoring in the game's 37th minute, closely followed by England Captain Harry Kane.

Three Lions fans were ecstatic following a third goal from 21-year-old Bukayo Saka early on in the second half, and dominated possession to head easily into World Cup the quarter-finals.

England have had a mixed tournament so far topping Group B, with an opening 6-2 win against Iran, a disappointing draw to the USA, and a further win against Wales.

Having beaten African champions Senegal, they now progress to the final eight - the quarter-finals - and if they win that, just one semi-final game stands between England and its first World Cup men's final since 1966.

Who will England play in the quarter-final?

England will face France in a world cup quarter-final on December 10th.

The French topped Group D, and won the last World Cup in 2018 - England were knocked out by Croatia in the semi-finals.

France finished top of their group. Credit: PA

If Southgate's side were to beat France, it would mean a semi-final clash against one of Spain, Switzerland, Portugal or Morocco, depending on how their matches go.

The French are one of the favourites to win the tournament - but, despite topping their group, were beaten 1-0 by Tunisia in a shock result.

It's one that England will take heart from, and an upset they'll be hoping to repeat.

How can I watch?

There will be live updates as England play France on the ITV News website, and you can follow the match live on ITV1.

Quarter-finals will also be held on Friday 9th December, with the four winning teams through to semi-finals on the 13th and 14th of December.

A final will follow on Sunday the 18th - with the winner to be crowned world champions.