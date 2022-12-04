Raheem Sterling missed out on England's last-16 World Cup win against Senegal after armed intruders broke into his house overnight while his family were there.

The Chelsea forward was unavailable for Sunday's quarter final bid, which saw England beat the champion African side 3-0.

Sterling’s absence is understood to have followed a break-in at his house on Saturday evening, leaving the England international understandably shaken and concerned about the well-being of his children.

The 27-year-old scored in England’s opening 6-2 win over Iran and retained his place for the goalless draw against the United States before dropping to the bench for the Group B finale over Wales.

Speaking about Sterling’s absence, Gareth Southgate told ITV1 ahead of the match: “He’s dealing with a family matter so I had quite a bit of time with him this morning but I’ve now had to pass that on to other people to help him with that.”

Asked if Sterling would remain with the squad if England progressed, Southgate added: “He’s going to go and deal with that matter and then we’ll have to take it from there really.”

Sterling is set to leave Qatar to be with his family – a decision he did not take lightly given this pivotal stage of the tournament.

He could return to the World Cup squad if the circumstances are right to.

When asked if he thought Sterling would figure at the tournament from here, Southgate said on ITV1: “We’ve got to wait and see.

“At the moment clearly the priority is for him to be with his family, and we’re going to support that and we’re going leave him to have as much time as he needs. He’s going home.”

He added: “I really don’t know (the likelihood of him returning) because at the moment it’s a situation that he needs time with his family and I don’t want to put him under any pressure with that. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first.”

England have now progressed to the final eight - the quarter-finals - to take on France on December 10.

If they win that, just one semi-final game stands between England and its first World Cup men's final since 1966.