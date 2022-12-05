Firefighters begin voting on strikes over pay

More than 33,000 firefighters and control room staff start voting on Monday on whether to strike over pay.

Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) are being asked if they want to take industrial action over a “derisory” 5% pay rise.

The ballot closes on January 30.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “Strike action will always be a last resort but we are running out of options.

“Many firefighters and control staff are desperate. Some are struggling to afford to live. It is a dreadful and very serious state of affairs.

“We are doing everything we can to secure a decent offer. We have held talks with and written letters to many different parties, but no such pay offer has been forthcoming.

“It is the responsibility of fire service employers and governments to pay their staff properly. That is part of their responsibility of running the fire and rescue service.

"We look forward to receiving a pay offer from them that addresses the cost-of-living crisis firefighters and control staff are living through.

“We have been mandated by our members to fight for pay that they can live on, and will do that.”

If a national strike is held, it would be the first of its kind since pension action between 2013 and 2015 and the first on pay since 2002-2003.