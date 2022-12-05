Fresh rail strikes announced for Christmas as RMT union turns down pay offer

Play Brightcove video

RMT Union boss Mick Lynch outlines the new strike plan

Further rail strikes from Christmas Eve have been announced as negotiations over pay and conditions drag on.

Members of the RMT transport union will also go ahead as planned with walkouts on 13-14 and 16-17 December.

The union's general secretary Mick Lynch confirmed the fresh walkouts on Monday evening, announcing that further strike action would be held from 6pm on 24 December, to 5.59am on 27 December.

He said 'there has been no improved offer' presented to the union, and that members have 'no choice' but to reject the 'extremely detrimental' pay rise on the table.

All scheduled overtime bans that had been due to take place in mid-December have been cancelled, he confirmed.

Mr Lynch said that it was unfortunate that that union had been compelled to take this action due to the continuing intransigence of the employers.

“We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members,” he added.

Rail strikes have caused massive disruption across the UK Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The union leader also announced announced a new offer from Network Rail would be put to members for a vote, with a recommendation to reject it.

A separate offer by the Rail Delivery Group, backdating a 4% pay rise for 2022, with the same the following year, was rejected by the RMT yesterday.

The deal from the rail industry body also included a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies to April 2024.

Reacting to the fresh rail strikes announcement, levelling up secretary Simon Clarke said: “This is dreadful by the RMT – ruining people’s Christmases with an 8% pay rise over two years on the table (and no compulsory redundancies).

"The railway received £16 billion – £600/household – in emergency funding during Covid and drivers’ median salary is £59k, staff’s is £44k.”

It comes as a wave of strikes are planned across a number of sectors, including education, postal services and nursing.

With inflation sitting at 11.1%, workers are asking for their pay to match the figure, but public sector staff also argue their wages have been held back for years.

Downing Street has not ruled out expanding legislation aimed at curbing the impact of strikes. Legislation on imposing minimum service levels on transport services during strikes has already been put forward, although MPs have not begun debating it.

Mr Lynch has accused the government of a "lack of urgency" as December strikes loom. Credit: PA Images

While there are no current plans to widen its scope, No 10 said the situation was being kept under review. “Our focus on legislation with regards to strikes is on minimum service levels, the Bill that we introduced in October is the first step in achieving this,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said. “We are keeping under review what is the right balance with regards to strikes. We won’t hesitate to bring forward changes if we judge they are required.”

